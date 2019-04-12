Rivlin to start consultations on Monday for party chiefs to recommend PM

President Reuven Rivlin will begin consultations with party leaders on Monday to receive their recommendations for the candidate who should be tasked with forming the next government following the Knesset elections, a spokesperson said Friday.

The president will meet with party heads, beginning with the party with the largest number of seats and ending with those that gained the fewest.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was confirmed as the big winner of Israel’s general elections on Thursday night, when the Central Elections Committee published the completed tallies of Tuesday’s election, a full 60 hours after the polling stations closed.

With all of the votes counted, checked and rechecked, Netanyahu’s Likud party edged past its rival Blue and White party with 26.45 percent of the vote to win 36 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, gaining one more seat in the adjusted final tally. Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White faction was confirmed at 35 seats, 26.11% of ballots.

All of the right-wing parties have said they will recommend Netanyahu, with the exception of Yisrael Beytenu’s Avigdor Liberman who has said he will not recommend Gantz but has not yet committed to naming Netanyahu.

The consultations with faction heads will be held at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem. On Monday Rivlin will meet with Likud, Blue and White, Shas, United Torah Judaism, Hadash-Ta’al and Labor. On Tuesday he will consult with the leaders of Yisrael Beyteinu, Union of Right-Wing Parties, Meretz, Kulanu and Ra’am-Balad.

Rivlin announced Wednesday that the talks will be broadcast live on various media “in the name of transparency” and for the first time, “in a historic and pioneering decision.”

The talks with party chiefs will focus on who should get the first opportunity at assembling a ruling majority in the 120-seat Knesset. The president will then hold negotiations on building a coalition with the candidate best suited to form the next government. This Knesset member, who does not necessarily need to have received the most recommendations or be the head of the largest party, will then have 28 days to form a government, with the possibility of a two-week extension at the discretion of the president.

In the run-up to election day, Netanyahu campaigned heavily for his Likud to be the largest party, saying Rivlin would choose the head of the biggest party to assemble a government.

In a recording aired by Israeli television, the prime minister was heard saying Rivlin “is just looking for an excuse” to give other parties a shot at forming the next government, a claim strongly rejected by Rivlin.