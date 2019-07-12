Rocket fired from Gaza toward southern Israel; no injuries reported

The Israel Defense Forces said Friday evening that a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward southern Israel. No injuries were reported and the rockets were said to have fallen in open areas.

Rocket sirens were heard in Nir Yitzhak and Sufa — two communities close to the border with the Gaza Strip.

The sirens sounded at approximately 10:00 p.m., sending residents rushing to bomb shelters.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Southern Israeli communities are regularly targeted by rockets fired by Gaza terrorist groups. The last major flare-up between Israel and armed Gaza in groups was in May, when hundreds of rockets were fired at towns and cities at the border communities.

Earlier on Friday, the IDF deployed further batteries of the Iron Dome missile defense system in the south of the country as Hamas threatened to avenge the death of one of its members who was shot dead a day earlier by troops in what the army characterized as “a misunderstanding.”

Some 6,000 Palestinians gathered on the Gaza border for protests Friday afternoon, where some rioters hurled rocks as well as explosive devices at soldiers, Hebrew-language media reported.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said 55 people were injured, 33 of them by live fire, according to Channel 13.

Meanwhile, an Egyptian delegation entered the enclave on Friday afternoon in a bid to calm tensions.

Mediators from Cairo have long worked to negotiate between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist terror group that rules Gaza, in a bid to prevent major outbreaks of violence.

On Thursday, in an unusual move, the military acknowledged that Hamas field commander Mahmoud Ahmad Sabri al-Adham, 28, had been erroneously identified by soldiers as an armed terrorist, but was apparently an operative trying to stop Palestinian youths from breaching the security fence.

The army’s statement appeared to be an effort to calm tensions with Hamas and prevent another round of violence on the border.

Hamas’s military wing said in a statement that it would not let the death go “unpunished” and Israel “would bear the consequences of this criminal act.”

Al-Adham’s death threatened to spark another round of large-scale violence between Israel and terror groups in Gaza. Throughout the past year and a half, the two sides have fought several bouts — with terror groups firing mortar shells, rockets and missiles at Israeli cities and towns, and the IDF retaliating with airstrikes — often sparked by smaller incidents along the border.

Thursday’s border incident came amid a relatively calm period along the normally restive frontier, following a reported ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

In recent days, leaders of the terror group have threatened to bring back the high level of violence along the border — riots, arson attacks and clashes — if Israel does not continue to abide by the terms of the ceasefire agreement.

On Tuesday, Hamas launched a highly unusual training exercise that simulated the capture of IDF special forces operating in the territory.

Judah Ari Gross and AFP contributed to this report.