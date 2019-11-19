4 rockets fired at Israel from Syria, shot down by Iron Dome, IDF says

Incoming projectiles set off rocket sirens in northern Israel in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it had “identified four launches from Syrian territory toward Israeli territory that were shot down by soldiers operating the Iron Dome missile defense system.”

The army said it was unlikely that any projectiles had landed inside Israel’s borders.

The alert comes after the IDF and Gaza-based terror groups engaged in heavy fighting last week that saw some 450 rockets and mortar shells fired at Israel, which responded with many retaliatory strikes in Gaza.

The conflagration began when the Jewish state eliminated Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander in the Islamic Jihad terror group.

During the escalation, 34 Palestinians were killed. The IDF initially said it believed approximately 25 fatalities were terrorists, including Abu al-Ata; human rights officials said 18 members of terror groups were among the 34 dead, or 52 percent.

The northern border has been relatively quiet since the Hezbollah terror group fired several anti-tank guided missiles at an army base and a military jeep just inside northern Israel’s border with Lebanon in September, causing no injuries.

On Monday the army launched a two-day surprise military exercise in northern Israel, the IDF said.

Large numbers of aircraft, vehicles and IDF troops were set to take part in the drill, which is designed to test the preparedness of the Northern Command, a military spokesperson said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah is seen by the IDF as one of its most formidable enemies, with an arsenal of rockets and missiles larger than that of most countries. Israel and Hezbollah last fought a war in 2006, though recent years have seen numerous cross-border exchanges of fire and Israel has targeted dozens of Hezbollah shipments in airstrikes in Lebanon and Syria.