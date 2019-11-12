Islamic Jihad says senior commander targeted in Damascus strike, son killed
PIJ says home of Akram Ajouri was bombed, that he survived attack but his son was one of two killed; six injured
Palestinian Islamic Jihad said Tuesday morning that a building bombed overnight in Damascus was the home of Akram al-Ajouri, a senior member of the terror group.
PIJ said Ajouri survived the attack, but his son was killed.
Ajouri’s bodyguard was also killed, Hebrew media reported. Six others were said injured.
The incident came less than an hour after Israel announced it had killed Baha Abu al-Ata, a top commander of the Iran-aligned Islamic Jihad in Gaza.
The Israel Defense Forces declined to comment on the Damascus attack.
Syrian authorities said its air defenses fired at a “hostile target” during the bombing of the building in the Mezzeh area of the capital.
It said the building was a civilian structure adjacent to the Lebanese embassy.
Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria against Iranian targets over the last several years, but does not generally comment on specific attacks.
