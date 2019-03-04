Ruth Bader Ginsburg on US women’s soccer player’s jersey

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name appeared on the back of the jersey of a player for the US women’s soccer team.

Each American player honored a different woman on her jersey during the match against England in the SheBelieves Cup held Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn chose to feature Ginsburg’s name. She told ESPN that the Supreme Court justice is a “rock star” in her eyes. “Dissenting opinion, battling cancer and then showing up to vote … what can’t she do?” Sauerbrunn said. “I just think she’s amazing.”

Other women honored by her teammates included Mother Teresa, Sally Ride, J.K. Rowling, Cardi B, Malala Yousafzai, Serena Williams and Beyonce.