Ruth Bader Ginsburg on US women’s soccer player’s jersey
Defender Becky Sauerbrunn honors Supreme Court justice, calling her a ‘rock star’; each team member saluted a different woman during game against England
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name appeared on the back of the jersey of a player for the US women’s soccer team.
Each American player honored a different woman on her jersey during the match against England in the SheBelieves Cup held Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Defender Becky Sauerbrunn chose to feature Ginsburg’s name. She told ESPN that the Supreme Court justice is a “rock star” in her eyes. “Dissenting opinion, battling cancer and then showing up to vote … what can’t she do?” Sauerbrunn said. “I just think she’s amazing.”
Other women honored by her teammates included Mother Teresa, Sally Ride, J.K. Rowling, Cardi B, Malala Yousafzai, Serena Williams and Beyonce.
.@USsoccerWNT players wearing special jerseys in today’s #USAvENG match for #womenshistorymonth
Emily Sonnett: Tina Fey
Megan Rapinoe: Audre Lorde
Becky Sauerbrunn: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Rose Lavelle: J.K. Rowling
Ashlyn Harris: Cardi B pic.twitter.com/qRdOIRyznL
— Annie Ellison (@AnneEllisonn) March 2, 2019
