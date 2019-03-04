Ruth Bader Ginsburg on US women’s soccer player’s jersey
search
home page
Backing her up

Ruth Bader Ginsburg on US women’s soccer player’s jersey

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn honors Supreme Court justice, calling her a ‘rock star’; each team member saluted a different woman during game against England

By JTA Today, 11:48 am 0 Edit
Screen capture from video of the US women’s soccer team line up and the names of famous women their wore on their shirts during a match in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville, Tennessee, March 2. (YouTube)
Screen capture from video of the US women’s soccer team line up and the names of famous women their wore on their shirts during a match in the SheBelieves Cup in Nashville, Tennessee, March 2. (YouTube)

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s name appeared on the back of the jersey of a player for the US women’s soccer team.

Each American player honored a different woman on her jersey during the match against England in the SheBelieves Cup held Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Defender Becky Sauerbrunn chose to feature Ginsburg’s name. She told ESPN that the Supreme Court justice is a “rock star” in her eyes. “Dissenting opinion, battling cancer and then showing up to vote … what can’t she do?” Sauerbrunn said. “I just think she’s amazing.”

Other women honored by her teammates included Mother Teresa, Sally Ride, J.K. Rowling, Cardi B, Malala Yousafzai, Serena Williams and Beyonce.

read more:
less
comments
more