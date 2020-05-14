Saluting Diaspora communities hit by virus, flags projected on Jerusalem walls

The flags of countries that are home to Jewish communities hard hit by COVID-19 were projected on the walls of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The event, held Tuesday night by the Diaspora Affairs Ministry in support of Jewish communities around the world and their home countries, also saw representatives of youth groups in Israel waving the flags of dozens of countries in front of the Jaffa Gate.

“Demonstrating support tonight for our Jewish brothers and sisters in all communities around the world,” Diaspora Affairs Minister Tzipi Hotovely said in a statement. “Israel sends a big hug to our brothers throughout the world. We are praying for a stop to the coronavirus epidemic.”

During the event, Hotovely singled out Jewish communities in Paris, London, Rome and New York, which have experienced large numbers of dead due to the pandemic, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“Jewish communities have stood beside Israel during war and terror, and celebrated with us during times of triumph. Today we stand with you,” Hotovely said.