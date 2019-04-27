Several said injured in shooting at Chabad synagogue in California

Police in Poway, California were responding to a shooting at a local Chabad synagogue Saturday afternoon, with multiple injuries reported.

“@SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation,” the local sheriff’s office tweeted.

Local news outlet KGTV reported at least four victims have been taken for treatment. There were unconfirmed reports that among the injured were children.

It added that the synagogue was hosting its Passover Holiday Celebration, which was scheduled to begin at 11:00 am.

Update #1: A man has been detained for questioning in connection with a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue. @SDSOPoway Deputies were called to Chabad Way just before 11:30 a.m. There are injuries. This is a developing situation. — Poway Station (@SDSOPoway) April 27, 2019

“Please stay clear of the area and allow deputies to safely do their job,” the sheriff’s office tweeted. “Please don’t spread misinformation that could cause concern or panic.”

More details as they come.

The shooting comes exactly six months after a gunman killed 11 people at a synagogue in Pittsburgh, the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in the history of the United States.

Robert Bowers is facing 63-count indictment for allegedly opening fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in the city’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood on October 27, 2018, saying he wanted to “kill Jews.” According to authorities, Bowers expressed strong anti-Semitic views over the internet ahead of the attack.

The shooting added to fears about a resurgence of far-right extremists and neo-Nazis across the country.

The US Justice Department said 22 of the 63 charges could result in the death penalty. Bowers, 46, has pleaded not guilty.