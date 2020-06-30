After dissing Gantz, Netanyahu meets with US envoys a day before annexation date

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday with US Ambassador David Friedman and special Middle East envoy Avi Berkowitz, a day ahead of his self-imposed date for beginning to annex West Bank lands under an American peace proposal.

Also in attendance were Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin, National Security Adviser Meir Ben Shabbat and the bureau chief of the Prime Minister’s Office, Ronen Peretz, the PMO said in a statement without mentioning the topics that were discussed.

The meeting comes as Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz continue to publicly spar over the timing of the annexation plans, with the premier dismissing Gantz’s assertion that it is too early to begin implementing them.

Gantz said Tuesday that Israel needs to move ahead on the Trump plan with “partners” from the region and international backing.

Earlier Tuesday, in a meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook, Netanyahu appeared to mock comments Gantz made during a meeting with the US team on Sunday, in which he said annexation should wait until after the coronavirus pandemic has passed.

“We have serious issues to discuss,” Netanyahu said. “So serious they can’t even wait until after the coronavirus passes.”

Gantz on Monday had said that “dealing with the coronavirus and its socioeconomic and health consequences is the more pressing issue that needs to be attended to right now.”

Though he is seen as reluctant to move forward with unilateral annexation, Gantz, who also serves as alternate prime minister, has agreed to allow Netanyahu to advance such a plan after July 1 if he can secure a cabinet or Knesset majority.

The US appears to be conditioning the advancement of the annexation on Gantz’s backing, in addition to support by Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.

Speaking in an interview with the Ynet news site Tuesday morning, Gantz said he believed that Israel had not yet gained the necessary diplomatic backing for implementing annexation plans, even as he defended his tacit support for such a move under certain conditions.

“I believe that the Trump plan is the right political and security framework to be promoted in the State of Israel,” Gantz said of the US administration’s plan, which envisions a Palestinian state in some 70 percent of the West Bank, with the rest being annexed by Israel.

But, he added, “this needs to be done correctly in bringing as many partners to this discussion from the countries of the region, with international backing. [We must] make every effort to connect with them and only then continue. And I think all the means to bring in the players have not yet been exhausted.”

The prospect of unilateral annexation has been condemned broadly on the international stage, with European and Arab states, as well as senior members of the US Democratic Party, warning the Israeli government against it.

Netanyahu, speaking on Monday evening, however, said Gantz’s Blue and White party was “not a factor” in the decision on annexation.