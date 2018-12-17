Soldier critically hurt in Thursday shooting still fighting for his life

An IDF soldier critically wounded in a shooting attack in the central West Bank on Thursday remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in southern Jerusalem.

Nathaniel Felber is sedated and attached to a respirator, and his life is still in danger, the hospital said in a statement.

Felber was wounded in the head in a drive-by shooting by a Palestinian terrorist near the Givat Assaf outpost in the West Bank, east of Ramallah. Two Israeli soldiers were killed in the attack. They were identified Thursday evening as Staff Sgt. Yovel Mor Yosef, 20, and Sgt. Yosef Cohen, 19.

A civilian woman was also seriously wounded.

Mor Yosef was from the southern city of Ashkelon. Cohen was a resident of Beit Shemesh. Both, along with Felber, were members of the Kfir Brigade’s Netzah Yehuda infantry battalion, a unit for religious soldiers.

The army said Mor Yosef and Cohen were posthumously promoted from the ranks of sergeant and corporal respectively after they were killed.

The Hadassah hospital system in the capital has been treating the wounded in a spate of terror attacks in the West Bank in recent days.

Another soldier, stabbed by a Palestinian man near the Beit El settlement on Friday, was also hospitalized at Hadassah Ein Kerem and is listed in moderate condition.

He is fully conscious and is recovering slowly. He still must undergo several medical procedures to ensure his wounds heal, the hospital said.

Meanwhile, a female Border Police officer wounded in a stabbing attack at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate on Thursday was only lightly hurt and hospitalized in the orthopedic department in Hadassah Hospital Mount Scopus. A second officer was also lightly hurt in the attack.

The Palestinian assailant who attacked the Border Police officers was shot and killed.

The shootings and stabbings came amid a rash of recent attacks, including a drive-by shooting on December 9 at a bus stop outside the Ofra settlement in which seven Israelis were injured. Among the wounded was a pregnant woman whose baby was delivered by an emergency C-section but died a few days later.

The West Bank has seen an increase in the number of attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers in recent weeks, after months of relative calm in the area, raising concerns of a potential renewed outbreak of regular, serious violence in the region.

The military blamed the increase in attacks on terror groups’ ongoing efforts, “copycat” attackers, and a number of significant dates over the past week, notably the anniversary of the Hamas terror group’s founding.