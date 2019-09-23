Soldier seriously wounded in accident on base in northern Israel
Trooper in serious condition after being run over by a forklift; Military Police investigating cause of incident
An Israel Defense Force soldier was seriously injured in an accident on his base in northern Israel on Sunday, the army said.
The soldier was taken to the Rambam Medical Center in Haifa where he was operated on. He is currently unconscious, on a ventilator and listed in a serious condition.
The army said his family have been notified and that Military Police were investigating the cause of the accident where he was run over by a forklift on his base.
