Spain extradites accused financial criminal to Israel

An Israeli citizen accused of running a massive criminal financial organization was extradited to Israel from Spain on Thursday, Israeli authorities said.

Harel Ben David is accused, alongside his brothers Yaniv and Tom Ben David, of running a criminal group dealing in hundreds of millions of shekels worth of fraud and money laundering. His brothers had already been returned to Israel from Spain.

Upon his arrival in Israel, Ben David was arrested and brought to court, which extended his detention, Israeli police said in a statement.

The arrest follows a covert, long-term investigation by the Lahav 433 police unit alongside customs authorities and officials monitoring tax offenses, money laundering and terror financing, the statement added.