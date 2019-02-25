Spanish man indicted for trying to kill his wife in Eilat

Prosecutors on Monday filed an indictment against a Spanish man who allegedly attempted to murder his Israeli wife, seriously injuring her with a knife while in an alcohol-fueled rage during an argument in their Eilat home.

Fernando Medina claims he was so drunk during the incident last month that he doesn’t remember what happened.

The indictment filed at the Beersheba District Court includes charges of attempted murder, causing serious injury under aggravated circumstances and making threats.

The court heard that it was “only by miracle” and due to “the boldness” of the victim that the attack didn’t kill her.

Prosecutors asked that Medina be detained until the end of proceedings.

Medina, 54, met his future wife in 2015 and they married in 2017. Last March they moved to the southern resort city of Eilat, together with his wife’s 14-year-old daughter. Prosecutors wrote in the indictment that the relationship was blighted by bouts of jealousy on the part of Medina.