Religion, faith, and the criminal justice system

What is the relationship between religion and crime? What impact does faith have on and in America’s prison system? What role does faith have in accomplishing the goals of the criminal justice system?

To unpack all of this, Rabbi Lamm spoke with the world expert on religion and criminology, Baylor University’s Byron Johnson.

They talked about what the data tell us about the impact of religion on crime and criminality, what role faith can and does play in the prison system itself, how to bring the values of repentance and personal redemption deeper into American life, whether in the context of life-after-prison or even cancel culture, what we can learn from the fact that the Bible doesn’t use incarceration as a punishment, and much more!

About Good Faith Effort: The Hebrew Bible is every bit America’s moral founding document as the Constitution is our political founding document. Every week, Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm speaks with thinkers, writers, artists, and faith leaders to explore how the Bible continues to inform our lives today, from politics to psychology to pop culture, bringing Americans of different traditions and persuasions closer together as so much else threatens to pull us apart.

