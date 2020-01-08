Stepping back from brink, Trump says Iran appears to be standing down

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said Wednesday Iran appeared to be “standing down” after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he said in an address to the nation from the White House.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Trump credited an early warning system “that worked very well” for the fact that no Americans or Iraqis were killed. He added that Americans should be “extremely grateful and happy” with the outcome.

Trump seemed intent on deescalating the crisis, indicating that he would not retaliate militarily for the strikes.

Instead, he said the US would immediately put in place new economic sanctions “until Iran changes its behavior” after that country’s most brazen direct assault on America since the 1979 seizing of the US Embassy in Tehran — seen by experts as a measured first response by Iran to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani in an American drone strike in Baghdad. He also vowed that Iran would not be allowed nuclear weapons.

Launched for the first time by forces inside Iran instead of a proxy, the missile attack marked a new turn in the intensifying confrontation between Washington and Tehran and sent world oil prices soaring.

Deriding the 2015 nuclear deal that curbed Iran’s enrichment activities in exchange for sanctions relief, Trump claimed the missiles fired by Iran “were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration,” placing the blame on his predecessor Barack Obama.

“Soleimani’s hands were drenched in both American and Iranian blood,” Trump said. “He should have been terminated long ago. By removing Soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists. If you value your own life, you will not threaten the lives of our people.”

Trump touted economic achievements that he said had made the US less dependent on Middle Eastern oil, changing Washington’s “strategic priorities” in the region.

“Today I am going to ask NATO to become much more involved in the Middle East process,” he said.

He also called for world powers to follow his lead in withdrawing last May from the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

The agreement is already unraveling, with Tehran announcing on Sunday that it would roll back the limit on the number of centrifuges used in uranium enrichment, one of its commitments under the agreement.

“The time has come for the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia and China to recognize this reality. They must now break away from the remnants of the Iran deal, or JCPOA,” Trump said.

He reiterated his position that “Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon” and called for new nuclear negotiations to replace the 2015 nuclear deal from which he withdrew the US.

“We must all work together towards making a deal with Iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place.”

He addressed Iranians directly, saying the US wanted them to enjoy the “great future” of prosperity and harmony with other nations that they deserve.

“The United States is ready to embrace peace with all who seek it,” he said.

World leaders have condemned the Iranian missile strikes, which targeted the sprawling Ain al-Asad airbase in western Iraq and a base in Arbil, both housing American and other foreign troops deployed as part of a US-led coalition fighting the remnants of the Islamic State terror group.

Iran’s supreme leader called the attacks a “slap in the face” for the United States but said revenge was yet to come for the killing of Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guards’ foreign operations arm.