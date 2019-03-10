Student expelled from NJ school after anti-Semitic, racist graffiti found

An 11th grade student has been expelled from a private school in New Jersey after anti-Semitic and racist graffiti was found in bathrooms on the school campus.

The hate graffiti was first discovered at the Dwight-Englewood Upper School on March 1, and more was discovered days later, after a letter about the incident was sent to students, parents, and staff of the school, and after an assembly program with the entire student body last Tuesday, the Daily Voice reported.

The student, who has not been identified, was removed from the school last Wednesday. The incident is being investigated as a bias crime, the Jewish Standard reported. Englewood police also investigated the graffiti.

The school’s website said it was “the most ethnically-diverse school in Bergen County, with students who represent over 80 communities in New Jersey and New York.”

School security and city police have boosted their presence at the school, according to the report and the school said it had held additional follow-up meetings between leaders of student-led clubs including Jewish Appreciation and the Black Affinity Group.

Meanwhile, swastikas drawn on the walls of an aquatics and fitness center in Manhattan were being investigated by police as a hate crime. The swastikas were discovered on Thursday at the Asphalt Green facility located on the Upper West Side, The Gothamist reported. The NYPD has been studying video recordings, according to the publication.