Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more

ISRAEL AT WAR - DAY 133

search
Homepage

Swedish foreign minister confronts Iran over murder plot against Jews in his country

Tobias Billstrom says it is ‘extremely negative’ that another state pursued a killing plan on Swedish territory, plans to take matter up with European Union peers

By AFP 15 February 2024, 4:15 pm 4 Edit
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom addresses journalists upon arrival for an EU Ministerial Conference at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin on November 2, 2023. (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)
Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom addresses journalists upon arrival for an EU Ministerial Conference at the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin on November 2, 2023. (John MACDOUGALL / AFP)

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Sweden’s foreign minister said Thursday he had confronted his Iranian counterpart after reports Tehran’s intelligence service sent an undercover couple to murder Jews in the country.

Last week, Swedish Radio (SR) reported that a couple, Mahdi Ramezani and Fereshteh Sanaeifarid, had been suspected of planning to kill Jewish representatives in Sweden in 2021.

They arrived in Sweden posing as Afghan refugees in 2017, said the report.

“It is of course something extremely negative that a country is pursuing murder plots on our territory,” Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom told the broadcaster.

The couple were arrested in April 2021 on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a terrorist crime, SR reported.

Due to a lack of evidence, they were never charged but were deported in 2022 for posing a security risk. According to SR, the Iranian couple denied the allegations.

“That Iranian agents on Swedish soil have plotted murders of Swedish citizens — and that these citizens are also of Jewish background — is of course something we take very seriously,” Billstrom said.

“I made this clear to my Iranian colleague, how we look at this and also of course how it affects the relationship between our countries,” he added.

Billstrom said he would raise the issue with his counterparts in the EU.

“This is a matter of general interest in the EU… and it may be beneficial for cooperation between EU member states to exchange ideas on this,” he told SR.

While the investigation into the couple is classified, SR cited sources saying that the two were working on behalf of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC.

The alleged agents had reportedly identified three targets, gathering addresses and photographs.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.