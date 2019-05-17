Syria says Israel carries out strike, claims to intercept missiles

Syrian state media on Friday evening said that Israel had launched a strike against targets near Damascus and claimed the country’s air defenses downed a number of missiles.

“Aerial defenses detected hostile targets coming from the direction of Quneitra and dealt with them,” the official SANA news agency quoted a military source saying, referring to a Syrian town in the Golan Heights bordering Israel.

Reports in Syria said there were loud explosions south of Damascus, the capital.

There was no response from the Israel Defense Forces, which rarely comments on reported strikes.

תיעוד מתוך שידורי הטלוויזיה הסורית של ה"גופים הזוהרים" שלטענתם הגיעו מכיוון ישראל @Generalzini pic.twitter.com/l5teJD95os — החדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) May 17, 2019

The Israeli military has acknowledged carrying out hundreds of airstrikes in Syria in recent years on targets linked to Iran, which is backing President Bashar Assad’s regime in the Syrian civil war. Israel accuses Iran on seeking to set up a military presence in Syria that could be used to threaten the Jewish state.

The reports said the strike targeted a military base in el-Kiswah, which Israel has reportedly hit several times before.

In November 2017, Western intelligence officials told the BBC that Iran had established a permanent military base in el-Kiswah.