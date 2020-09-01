Teacher killed by stray bullet in Ramle, hours before start of school year

A teacher was shot dead Monday night in her home in the central city of Ramle, hours before the school year began, with Hebrew-language media reporting that the killing appeared to be an accidental result of an ongoing battle between two local crime gangs.

Sharefa Abu Muamar, 30, a mother of three, was reported to have been hit by a stray bullet while in her apartment, during a gunfight between the gangs.

She was rushed in critical condition to the nearby Yitzhak Shamir Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Police arrested three people Tuesday over the incident, and they were expected to be brought later for a remand hearing at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate’s Court.

The three are residents of Ramle and the adjacent city of Lod, aged 20, 25 and 26, according to Channel 12.

A police investigation is ongoing, the report said, but officers believe the incident is linked to a triple murder three months ago near Lod and to a dispute between crime families in Ramle’s Jawarish neighborhood.

The three men killed in the suspected drive-by shooting at the Lod Interchange in June were Nahad al-Shamali, 28, Riad Akashi, 40, and Jibril Akashi, 28, all from Ramle. Police said they were fired upon from a moving vehicle. The car used to carrying out the shooting was later found burned near Palmachim Beach, according to the Ynet news site.

“Since the triple assassination we have been operating covertly and overtly in Jawarish,” Channel 12 quoted an unnamed senior police source as saying Tuesday. “There are two families there that are defined as instigators of crime and that have been in conflict between them for years, causing many victims.”

Recent years have seen an increase in killings and gun crime in the Arab Israeli community. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, domestic violence and so-called honor killings.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.