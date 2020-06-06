3 men killed in drive-by shooting near central city of Lod

Three men were shot dead in a drive-by shooting at the Lod Interchange in central Israel.

Hebrew media reported the three men were said to be aged around 40, and all were previously known to the police.

The Ynet news site reported that the men were shot at close range and were declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Police said they have opened an investigation into the incident.