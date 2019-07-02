Teenager drowns after jumping off boat near Eilat
Teenager drowns after jumping off boat near Eilat

18-year-old was attending pre-army draft party when a group decided to jump into the water; scuba divers find him 15 meters underwater without a pulse

By TOI staff Today, 4:57 pm
The marina in the southern Israeli city of Eilat. December 20, 2012. (Moshe Shai/FLASH90)
An teenage boy drowned in the southern city of Eilat on Tuesday after jumping off a boat into the Red Sea.

The boy, 18, was attending a pre-army draft celebration on the boat with his friends, according to Channel 13. A group of teenagers jumped into the water from the vessel, including the victim, who failed to surface with his friends.

Scuba divers in the area found the teenager without a pulse at a depth of 15 meters (50 feet) a short while later and brought him to shore.

Medics attempted to revive him at the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified by the Kan public broadcaster as Eliran Levine.

The captain was later detained for questioning.

The incident comes days after a two-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pool last week in a settlement in the Etzion Bloc, south of Jerusalem, died Friday in the hospital. He was the second toddler to drown in a pool in Israel in June.

