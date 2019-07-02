Teenager drowns after jumping off boat near Eilat

An teenage boy drowned in the southern city of Eilat on Tuesday after jumping off a boat into the Red Sea.

The boy, 18, was attending a pre-army draft celebration on the boat with his friends, according to Channel 13. A group of teenagers jumped into the water from the vessel, including the victim, who failed to surface with his friends.

Scuba divers in the area found the teenager without a pulse at a depth of 15 meters (50 feet) a short while later and brought him to shore.

Medics attempted to revive him at the scene and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified by the Kan public broadcaster as Eliran Levine.

אלירן לוין, בן 18 בוגר המקיף הדתי "אוריה" שבראשון לציון, הוא הנער שטבע למוות היום באילת@Itsik_zuarets (צילום: באדיבות השקמה, ראשון לציון) pic.twitter.com/B5K1zsW5QQ — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 2, 2019

The captain was later detained for questioning.

The incident comes days after a two-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a pool last week in a settlement in the Etzion Bloc, south of Jerusalem, died Friday in the hospital. He was the second toddler to drown in a pool in Israel in June.