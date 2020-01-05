Tel Aviv street festival embraces cultural diversity

Dance, music and food come to the streets of southern Tel Aviv neighborhood Neve Sha’anan on January 9 and 11, as locals celebrate the sixth Nightlight Festival.

The free event brings performances of all kinds to the parks, street corners, urban spaces and stores of the neighborhood, which is inhabited by a wide mix of residents, including native-born Israelis, African asylum-seekers and foreign workers.

Local musicians and dancers will take to the streets to perform, including the Batsheva Dance Company, storytellers, video artists and actors from the Clipa Theater.

Local restaurants will create street foods for purchase, with culinary offerings from Eritrean, Sudanese, Ethiopian and Chinese cuisines; vegan options will be available too.

The festival will take place from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday nights, with tours, kids’ activities, talks and workshops.

Go to the Nightlife Tel Aviv Facebook page for a full listing and information about locations.