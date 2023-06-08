Tens of thousands set to attend Tel Aviv’s 25th Pride Parade

With tens of thousands expected to attend Tel Aviv’s Pride Parade, hundreds of police officers were deployed across the city from Thursday morning to ensure public safety and block roads as part of a massive law enforcement operation.

At this year’s event, celebrating 25 years since the first parade, the parade and traditional party held at the end will be split into two events due to the intensely hot weather.

With a heatwave expected, meteorologists have said temperatures could reach 31 degrees Celsius (88 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday, and 32 degrees Celsius (89.5 degrees Fahrenheit) on Friday in Tel Aviv.

The march will be held on Thursday afternoon, with participants gathering at 4 p.m. and marching at 5 p.m. along the beachside route from the corner of Shalag Street and Hebert Samuel Boulevard, until the parade ends at Daniel Street at around 8 p.m.

A number of roads in the area were closed from 6 a.m. Police said they will not allow parking along the parade route, have banned all weapons from the area, and have forbidden the flying of drones without prior permission.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

The marchers will be accompanied by nine floats.

However, in a nod to the political situation in the country, the Tel Aviv Municipality has decided that politicians will not be allowed to speak at this year’s march, unlike in previous years, with the exception of the city’s Mayor Ron Huldai, who is running for re-election later this year.

In a statement ahead of the parade, Huldai referred to the government’s planned judicial overhaul, which critics say will leave the rights of minorities unprotected, as well as other legislation mulled by the coalition that could harm the LGBTQ community.

Advertisement

“At this time, when democracy in Israel is at a time of crisis, and we are witnessing measures undermining the foundations of the Declaration of Independence and threatening our common existence, the LGBTQ protest movement is extremely important,” Huldai said, according to the Walla news site.

“I hear the sincere and genuine concerns of the members of the community about the denial of the rights that have been earned through hard work over the years, and the end to the promotion of rights that still have to be fought for,” Huldai said.

“We in Tel Aviv-Yafo will continue to be the beacon for the democratic values that stand at the foundation of our existence, including the continuation of the struggle for full equality of every citizen,” he said.

The traditional party that typically takes place at the end of the parade will be held at Ganei Yehoshua in the north of the city on Friday from 12 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Some of Israel’s biggest artists, including 2018 Eurovision winner Netta Barzilai, Ran Danker, Nunu, Ivri Lider and others are set to perform at the event.

Ahead of the party, police plan to block off the parking lot at Ganei Yehoshua from 10 p.m. on Thursday until 8 p.m. on Friday.

Advertisement

Police on Thursday urged the public to report any incidents of violence or hatred against the LGBTQ community in the lead-up to the parade.

“Israel Police practices zero tolerance to any incident of violence or incitement to violence and will act to take care of these phenomena,” the police said.

“Our goal needs to be clear to every police officer and commander — that every participant in the parade tomorrow returns home safely, and with a smile,” said Tel Aviv District Commander Amichai Eshed, after police completed their preparation for the events.

“There is a scope of challenges — nationalistic, LGBTQ-phobic, criminal, traffic and security. Every commander here around the table and their officers are the keys to success,” he said.

Over 170,000 people participated in last year’s parade, which marched down Rokach Boulevard in the north of the city rather than along the traditional route in central Tel Aviv.

The controversial change to the route was due to the extensive construction work across the city as part of the new light rail system.

An estimated 30,000 people marched in the Jerusalem Pride Parade last week under tight security. The event passed smoothly without any security incidents.

The Jerusalem Open House which organizes the event said that the number of participants was a record high since the parade in 2016, a year after 16-year-old Shira Banki was murdered in a knife attack during the event by an ultra-Orthodox extremist.