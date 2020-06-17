Top generals quarantined after coming into contact with coronavirus carrier

The head of the IDF Central Command and a brigadier general, along with a number of other officers and troops, were put into quarantine on Wednesday after a soldier with whom they’d been in contact tested positive for the coronavirus, the military said.

This is Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Tamir Yadai’s second time being sent into self-isolation after being in contact with a carrier of the COVID-19 disease.

The Israel Defense Forces said Yadai would quarantine inside his home and would “attempt to maintain his regular schedule, as much as possible.” In the past, top officers who were forced to self-isolate did so from their offices in order to be better able to continue their work during this period.

In addition to Yadai, Brig. Gen. David Zini, the head of the Central Command’s 340th Reserve Division, was placed in quarantine, along with “commanders of regular and reservist brigades in the division and other officers and soldiers” who came into contact with the infected career soldier, the military said.

The event — a send-off for Zini who was due to leave his position — took place in the headquarters of the Central Command on June 10, meaning Yadai and the other officers and soldiers would likely need to remain in quarantine until June 24.

Zini was meant to take over as the head of the IDF’s Ground Forces Training Center — often known by its Hebrew acronym Mali and by the name of the base Tzeelim — with a ceremony on Wednesday, but this was postponed due to the quarantines.

As of Tuesday, 25 IDF officers, soldiers and employees were sick with the coronavirus. In addition, 1,832 service members were in quarantine, the military said.

In total in Israel, the number of active cases was nearing 4,000 on Wednesday morning, with 299 fresh cases since the previous day — the highest figure since April 22 — after having dipped below 2,000 earlier this month. The renewed outbreak came after it had appeared to fade, with the country starting to reopen most parts of its economy.

The Health Ministry said 37 people were in serious condition, including 27 on ventilators. Another 40 were in moderate condition, and the rest were displaying mild or no symptoms. A separate tally from the Prime Minister’s Office put the number of those on ventilators at 29.

One person died overnight, bringing the death toll to 303, according to the ministry’s website. No details were immediately published on the identity of the new fatality.

The Health Ministry said almost 15,000 COVID-19 tests had been conducted over the previous 24 hours.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.