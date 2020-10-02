Top ultra-Orthodox Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92, tests positive for coronavirus

One of Israel’s most prominent ultra-Orthodox rabbis was confirmed on Friday to have tested positive for coronavirus.

Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, 92, was tested after a “certain change” in his temperature, according to a statement on his behalf quoted by Hebrew media.

“The rabbi is currently feeling well and is continuing his studies as usual, under close medical supervision,” the statement said.

It also urged Israelis to pray for Kanievsky’s health.

Kanievsky is a leader of the non-Hasidic Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox community, with hundreds of thousands of followers.

The diagnosis came just two days after the Haaretz daily reported Kanievsky violated quarantine, hosting visitors at his home in Bnei Brak following Yom Kippur, despite being required to self-isolate due to his exposure to a confirmed coronavirus carrier.