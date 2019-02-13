Translation blunder by PM’s staff has him ostensibly calling for ‘war with Iran’

WARSAW, Poland — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised eyebrows on Wednesday when he ostensibly called for “war with Iran.”

In a Hebrew-language video message recorded before he headed to the opening of a Middle East conference in Warsaw, the prime minister hailed the fact that an Israeli leader was about to sit down with senior officials from “leading Arab countries” in order to “advance the common interest of combating Iran.”

However, an official translation of the statement, provided by the Government Press Office, translated the last part literally, rendering the Hebrew phrase milhama b’Iran as “war with Iran.”

The prime minister’s social media accounts published the statement, leading numerous people, including Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, to point out the statement’s ostensible belligerency.

We've always known Netanyahu's illusions. Now, the world – and those attending #WarsawCircus – know, too pic.twitter.com/0TSDzIak9e — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 13, 2019

Numerous other users of social media, among them senior journalists, also wondered whether Netanyahu had just openly called for open war with Iran.

The Latest: Israel's prime minister says he plans on working with Arab countries at a U.S.-backed Mideast conference in Warsaw to focus on the "common interest of war with Iran." https://t.co/JUqt1BtS2g — The Associated Press (@AP) February 13, 2019

Come again? Netanyahu: "representatives of leading Arab countries, that are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of war with Iran." https://t.co/Cssw2SA6nA — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 13, 2019

…and the PM's official twitter account is going with "war." Very hard to walk this one back now. https://t.co/9blNCaf7dR pic.twitter.com/dxaqiWf0yH — Esfandyar Batmanghelidj (@yarbatman) February 13, 2019

State Department, after complaints from other attendees: This conference isn't meant to focus purely on Iran.

Netanyahu, per his official spokesman: "sitting down together… to advance the common interest of war with Iran." pic.twitter.com/bWlKUPxr8x — Gregg Carlstrom (@glcarlstrom) February 13, 2019

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office did not respond to a request for comment by the time this article was posted.

About one hour after the post went live, as Netanyahu was already sitting at a reception at Warsaw’s historic Royal Castle, his staff deleted the first tweet and replaced it with a corrected version, reading: “What is important about this meeting — and it is not in secret, because there are many of those — is that this is an open meeting with representatives of leading Arab countries, that are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of combating Iran.”

What is important about this meeting – and it is not in secret, because there are many of those – is that this is an open meeting with representatives of leading Arab countries, that are sitting down together with Israel in order to advance the common interest of combating Iran. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 13, 2019

Minutes later the GPO also re-issued its translation of the statement with the corrected wording.