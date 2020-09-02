Trump campaign reportedly accepted donations from neo-Nazi leader
home page

Morris Gulett, who calls himself a senior pastor for the Aryan Nations, has given at least $2,000 to help president’s reelection bid, data from Federal Election Commission shows

By Marcy Oster Today, 6:49 am
In this photo courtesy of KNX 1070, a 4x4 truck joins a Pro-Trump caravan of supporters driving their vehicles by Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside Sherman Oaks Galleria in Los Angeles. (Emily Valdez/KNX 1070 via AP)
JTA — The reelection campaign for President Donald Trump has accepted at least $2,000 over three years from neo-Nazi leader Morris Gulett, the Popular Information news website reported Tuesday, citing data from the Federal Election Commission.

Gulett, who heads an Aryan Nations chapter in Louisiana, has made 29 donations in denominations ranging from $25 to $100 since December 2017, the most recent in May, the report said.

Popular Information is run by former Hillary Clinton campaign research director Judd Legum.

The Forward first reported on Gulett’s early donations to the Trump campaign in 2018.

Gulett, who calls himself a senior pastor at the Church of Jesus Christ Christian, which is another name for Aryan Nations, ends his sermons with a Nazi salute, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. He practices Christian Identity, a pervasively racist and anti-Semitic theology.

His website asserts that “the Jew is the literal child of Satan and is the natural enemy of the White race, the Children of God.”

The Trump campaign did not respond to a request for comment by Popular Information about Gulett’s donations.

