Turkey to offer $700,000 bounty for exiled Palestinian strongman Dahlan
Ankara accuses UAE-based Abbas rival of involvement in 2016 coup attempt against Erdogan and killing of Khashoggi, calls him an ‘agent of Israel’
ISTANBUL — Turkey said Friday it would offer four million lira ($700,000) for information leading to the capture of former Palestinian strongman Mohammad Dahlan, now exiled in the United Arab Emirates.
Turkey accuses Dahlan of being a mercenary for the UAE and involved in the 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu told the Hurriyet newspaper that Dahlan would be placed on the most-wanted terrorists list.
Dahlan became a fierce rival of his former ally in the Palestinian Fatah party, Mahmoud Abbas, before fleeing into exile.
Turkish media regularly accuse Dahlan of involvement in the 2016 abortive coup, and recently of playing a role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi at Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul last year.
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu last month accused the UAE of harboring a terrorist: “(Dahlan) fled to you because he is an agent of Israel,” he told Al Jazeera.
Cavusoglu further charged the UAE, which has tense relations with Turkey, with trying to replace Abbas with Dahlan.
Dahlan responded vehemently, accusing Erdogan of supporting “terrorist groups” in Syria, stealing gold from the Libyan central bank and “acting as if he were commander of the faithful,” in an interview with a Saudi broadcaster.
Dahlan, 58, was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison in 2016 by a Palestinian court for corruption, and ordered to repay $16 million, according to his lawyers.
He was head of internal security in Gaza, but fell from favor after his forces were overpowered by the Hamas terror group in 2007, leading to Fatah’s expulsion from the territory.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments