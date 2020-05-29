TV series starring Gal Gadot as Hedy Lamarr to be broadcast by Apple

An upcoming TV miniseries starring Israel’s Gal Gadot as Jewish movie star and inventor Hedy Lamarr will be broadcast by Apple.

The eight episode drama, titled “Hedy Lamarr,” was initially expected to land at Showtime, Variety reported on Friday.

The series will air on the Apple TV+ streaming service as one of the new outlet’s upcoming original series. Its expected release date has not been announced.

Gadot, best known for starring in “Wonder Woman,” is also the executive producer of the series on Lamarr. It will be written by Sarah Treem, who is best known for the Showtime series “The Affair.”

Lamarr, a stunning beauty who came to Hollywood from Europe in the late 1930s, worked with top stars including Judy Garland and Clark Gable. “Ziegfeld Girl” in 1941 and 1940’s “Boom Town” were among Lamarr’s films.

But it was her work as an inventor that distinguished her, including a patented device that became a foundation for modern Wi-Fi technology.

The untitled series will look at feminism during Hollywood’s golden age and World War II through Lamarr’s life and work.

The late actress was the subject of a 2017 documentary, “Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story.”

The sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” titled “Wonder Woman 1984,” in March had its release delayed due to the coronavirus from June 5 to August 14.