Upstate New York yeshiva set on fire and painted with swastikas
Incident being treated as a hate crime, state police say
JTA — A yeshiva located in upstate New York was set on fire and swastikas were spray painted on the building.
The incident at the Yeshiva Deah Yoreh, located on a former farm in White Sulphur Springs, occurred on January 28, but was first reported by the Rockland/Westchester Journal News on Wednesday afternoon.
Two barns on the property of the yeshiva, which combines education and farming, were damaged and numerous swastikas were painted on the walls.
The incident is being treated as a hate crime, state police spokesman Steven Nevel told the Journal News.
BREAKING: Rabbi Lankry's yeshivah in Liberty upstate NY was set on fire and a Swastika and SS letters were scrawled on the walls.Visa: Jewish Breaking News
Posted by The Israel Project on Tuesday, 5 February 2019
