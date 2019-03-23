Uri Geller pledges to stop Brexit using telepathy

Israeli-British psychic and spoon-bender Uri Geller penned an open letter Friday to British Prime Minister Theresa May, vowing to use telepathy to prevent Brexit from taking place.

Geller, who currently lives in Israel, was previously represented by May as his local representative in the British parliament, and claims she has visited his home during the 21 years he has known her.

“I feel psychically and very strongly that most British people do not want Brexit,” Geller wrote. “I love you very much but I will not allow you to lead Britain into Brexit.

“As much as I admire you, I will stop you telepathically from doing this — and believe me I am capable of executing it,” Geller claimed.

“Before I take this drastic course of action, I appeal to you to stop the process immediately while you still have a chance.

“Although I currently live in Israel I am still a British citizen and feel very passionately about the country and the people I came to love,” he vowed.

“My power has been validated by the CIA, MI5 and Mossad,” Geller claimed.

Earlier this year, Geller said he would prevent Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, who has been accused of anti-Semitism and for allowing Jew-hatred to flourish in his party, from becoming prime minister.