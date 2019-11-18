US cancels Iran nuclear cooperation waiver after Fordo restart
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says Tehran has no reason to restart enrichment at once-secret Fordo facility, but critics note allowances had given rare window into site
WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that he is canceling one of four sanctions waivers that had allowed foreign companies to work with Iran’s civilian nuclear program without US penalties. Pompeo also warned Iran’s leadership not to crack down on protests that recent fuel price increases have sparked.
The waivers are among the last remaining components of the 2015 nuclear deal, which the Trump administration withdrew from last year.
Pompeo said the waiver for Iran’s once-secret Fordo site will be eliminated December 15. Iran recently announced it would resume uranium enrichment at the fortified facility, which is built into a mountain.
“The right amount of uranium enrichment for the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism is zero,” he said. “There is no legitimate reason for Iran to resume enrichment at this previously clandestine site. Iran should reverse its activity there immediately.”
Iran hawks in Congress have been pressing Pompeo to eliminate all the waivers, but have most strenuously objected to the one that allowed Russian, Chinese and European companies to work at Fordo. The waivers for Fordo as well as the Bushehr nuclear power station, the Arak heavy water plant and the Tehran Research Reactor were last extended in late October.
Nuclear deal critics, including Trump allies like Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas and GOP Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, have long argued that the waivers should be revoked because they give Iran access to technology that could be used for weapons. In particular, they have targeted a waiver that allows conversion work at the once-secret Fordo.
They had announced plans to introduce legislation requiring the administration to cancel the waivers.
Deal supporters say the waivers give international experts a valuable window into Iran’s atomic program that might otherwise not exist. They also say some of the work, particularly at the Tehran reactor on nuclear isotopes that can be used in medicine, is humanitarian in nature.
The protests around Iran have led to a curtailment in Iranians’ internet access, and some of them have been met with violent responses.
Pompeo said Iran “must cease violence against its own people and must immediately restore the ability of all Iranians to access a free and open internet. The world is watching.”
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments