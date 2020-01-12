US to expel some Saudi military trainees after shooting — report

The US has reportedly decided to expel over 12 Saudi servicemen training at US military facilities, after a deadly attack by a gunman in Florida last month.

On December 6, 2nd Lt. Mohammed al-Shamrani, a 21-year-old Saudi Air Force officer, killed three US sailors and injured eight other people at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

The incident raised questions about how well international military students are screened before they attend training at American bases.

According to a CNN report Saturday, none of the Saudis to be expelled are suspected of aiding al-Shamrani, but some are thought to have ties to extremist movements.

The network said some of the group are also accused of possessing child pornography. There was no immediate confirmation of the report.

The decision to expel them comes after the Pentagon ordered a review of screening procedures and suspended flight and other operational training for Saudi Arabian students in US military programs.

The Pentagon said in late December that it had found no indications of any immediate threats as part of a security review of Saudi servicemen training in the US.

A senior US defense official said at the time that although the latest screening indicated no threat from Saudi students in the US, that doesn’t reflect any other information that federal investigators may be gathering about what role any other individuals may have played in the Pensacola shooting.

The US has long had a robust training program for Saudis, providing assistance in the US and in the kingdom. More than 850 Saudis are in the United States for various training activities. They are among more than 5,000 foreign students from 153 countries in the US going through military training.

Investigators are expected to rule the Pensacola base shooting terrorism, CNN reported.

Previous reports had indicated that al-Shamrani criticized the US and Israel on social media before the shooting.