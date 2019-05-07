Washington state man arrested for threatening to kill Jared Kushner

JTA — Police have arrested a Washington state man for making death threats against Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. weeks after he posted his intentions on social media.

Chase Bliss Colasurdo, 27, who lives in the Seattle area, indicated that he wanted to murder Kushner, a key White House adviser and President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, whom he deemed a traitor, for being Jewish, among other reasons, The Washington Post reported.

Despite expressing his intent to kill Kushner and Donald Trump Jr. Colasurdo was not arrested until he attempted to buy a gun, a representative of the US Attorney’s Office in Washington told the Post.

The president, Colasurdo wrote, was an “impotent Jew slave.”