Weizmann Institute inks cooperation deal with UAE university on AI research

The Weizmann Institute of Science announced Sunday that it had inked an agreement to cooperate on artificial intelligence research with an academic institution in the UAE, after Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize diplomatic ties.

The Weizmann Institute said it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence during a virtual ceremony on Saturday. The head of the Weizmann Institute will lead a delegation to Abu Dhabi next week to finalize the agreement.

A statement from the Rehovot-based Weizmann Institute said the agreement would allow for exchange programs, conferences and seminars, and a new joint institute for AI.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with this unique, pioneering institution and to advance the field of artificial intelligence together,” Weizmann head Alon Chen said in the statement.

He added: “It is said that science knows no borders. I have every hope this collaboration between scientists in the same region will be a shining example of this expression, and will extend the boundaries of human knowledge.”

Israel and the UAE announced on August 13 that they were establishing full diplomatic relations. On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced Bahrain would follow the UAE in establishing ties with Israel and take part in the signing of the normalization deal at the White House on Tuesday.

The UAE and Bahrain are just the third and fourth Arab countries to agree to official relations with Israel, after Egypt and Jordan.

Israeli and American officials have expressed hope that other Arab countries will follow suit, with relations based on mutual commercial and security interests, and shared enmity toward Iran.