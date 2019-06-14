With glitz and glamor, Tel Aviv set for Mideast’s largest Pride parade Friday

Hundreds of thousands of people were set to take to Tel Aviv’s streets Friday, as the famously gay-friendly city puts on one of the world’s larger Pride parades.

Rainbow flags flood the streets, and organizers said some 250,000 people are expected to take part in the annual event.

The parade and accompanying festivities are slated to kick off at 10 a.m. and continue until 7:30 p.m., with authorities beginning to close off streets in the city center at 8:30 a.m.

For the first time, the parade will begin from Ben Zion Boulevard, not Gan Meir, home to the city’s LGBTQ community center, due to the large number of expected participants.

The parade route will go down Ben Zion Boulevard to Bograshov Street before hitting the seaside promenade. More than a dozen sponsored floats will meander down the promenade, boasting DJs, elaborate costumes, and plenty of alcohol, to the final party at Charles Clore Park near the beach.

Tel Aviv’s parade is the largest in the Middle East and one of the 10 largest Pride parades in the world.

The annual Pride parade is the boisterous end to more than 45 Pride-related events across Tel Aviv, including the first National Conference on LGBTQ issues as well as art exhibitions, lectures, and plenty of parties at nightclubs and bars.

Several hundred police and volunteers will be on hand, a fraction of the massive police force called in to protect Jerusalem’s more tense annual parade last week.

The Tourism Ministry estimates that 25,000 to 30,000 people come from abroad to participate in Israel’s Pride events, injecting some NIS 162 million ($45 million) into the local economy. The ministry spends NIS 320 million ($89 million) on advertising Israeli tourism to gay audiences, including for Pride Week.

In the past, gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender community activists have been critical of the large budget for tourism marketing compared to the paltry budget for community activities.

Among the throngs celebrating in Tel Aviv will be American actor Neil Patrick Harris, who is this year’s International Pride Ambassador.

“I agreed to be International Ambassador on the condition that my children would start calling me that as well, but it hasn’t caught on,” Harris said at a press conference ahead of the parade.

“It’s going to be a fun day,” said Harris, known for his roles on TV’s “How I met your Mother” and “Doogie Howser M.D.”

“I’ll be the guy dancing with his shirt off on one of those floats,” he joked.