Woman granted religious divorce after husband refused for 14 years
Vicky Tzur’s ex-husband filed for divorce in 2006 and left the country, leaving her unable to remarry; she won over $200,000 last year in lawsuit
An Israeli rabbinical court granted a religious divorce to a woman who was prevented from marrying for 14 years after her husband moved abroad.
Vicky Tzur was granted a Jewish writ of divorce, known as a get, in Netanya on Sunday.
In 2006, Tzur’s husband filed for divorce and left the country but refused to grant her a get. Under Orthodox Jewish law, that rendered Tzur an agunah, literally a “chained woman” unable to remarry.
Issues of personal status, such as marriage and divorce, are controlled in Israel by the Chief Rabbinate. Men who refuse their wives a religious bill of divorce can leave them in legal limbo for years, preventing them from remarrying in the Jewish state.
In 2019, Tzur filed a civil lawsuit against her husband for damages resulting from his refusal to grant her a divorce and was awarded over $200,000.
Tzur was assisted in securing the get by the Jerusalem-based Yad La’isha organization.
comments