12-year-old indicted for Jerusalem attack in which officer was lightly injured

The Jerusalem district attorney on Sunday indicted a 12-year-old boy under terror laws for the attempted stabbing of a policewoman in Jerusalem’s Old City last month.

According to the indictment, on September 26, the day of the attack, the minor attended prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount.

At the conclusion of prayers, he allegedly walked up to a group of female officers at the Temple Mount’s Chain Gate, above the Western Wall area, pulled out a knife and attempted to stab the officers.

During the ensuing scuffle, a female officer, age 34, was lightly injured when a security barrier fell on her hand.

According to the indictment, a staff member of the Waqf, the Muslim trust that oversees the site, tried to catch the boy and keep the police from him.

The boy was overpowered at the scene and arrested.

The boy is accused of committing an act of terror in which he unlawfully attempted to injure a person with a knife for religious and national motive.

Prosecutors asked that the boy remain detained until the end of legal proceedings.