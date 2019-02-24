16 Israeli tourists hurt, some seriously, in Chile boating accident

At least 16 elderly Israelis were hurt in a river rafting accident in southern Chile late Saturday, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said.

At least four of the injured were reported to be in very serious condition, according to the BioBioChile news site.

Israeli officials have not confirmed the condition of any of those hurt in the accident.

Israel’s ambassador in the country, Eldad Hayet, told Army Radio that the accident was “severe.”

The wounded were all in their 60s and 70s, part of a tour group with the Massaot tour company that was rafting on a river in the Torres del Paine national park when their boat overturned in the water.

They were all transported to local hospitals.

Local police said an investigation had been opened into the incident.

According to unconfirmed initial reports, the boat overturned after the captain steering the raft lost control and crashed it into a fence.

Israel’s consul in the region, Leon Suissa, was on his way to the region, the ministry said.

Hayet said he had spoken with some of the wounded.

“All the wounded have been taken to hospitals in southern Chile and are now being cared for,” He told Army Radio Sunday morning. “The consul is headed there to help. We wish [the injured] a quick recovery.”