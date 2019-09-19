21st Knesset, we hardly knew ye. Meet the (almost identical) 22nd

While it could take weeks or even months to determine the makeup of the next ruling coalition, with polls closed and final results (almost) in, we can already take a look at the new Knesset, the 22nd in Israel’s history and the one featuring the fewest changes compared to its predecessor.

With Israel facing an unprecedented second election in a year, most parties chose not to change their electoral slates, skipping repeat primaries and eschewing new figures. Hence the record low turnover of only 14 parliamentarians — seven of whom have served as MKs in the past — between the 21st and 22nd Knessets.

After April’s election, an all-time high of 49 new MKs were sworn in, overtaking the 48 fresh faces elected in 2013, and making it the most rookie Knesset since Israel’s first-ever elections, which saw, somewhat obviously, 120 new lawmakers elected.

The 22nd election will, conversely, be the most veteran in the parliament’s history, even if many of its MKs have only served for four months.

With some 96.5 percent of all votes in Tuesday’s elections having been counted, Blue and White had 33 seats to Likud’s 31. Third was the Joint List alliance of Arab-majority parties at 13, followed by the ultra-Orthodox parties Shas with nine and United Torah Judaism with eight. Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu also has eight, Yamina has seven, Labor-Gesher has six and the Democratic Camp has five.

None of the freshman lawmakers hail from the two largest parties, Blue and White and Likud, with the former having kept an identical slate to April’s and the ruling party only adding already-serving MKs from the now-defunct Kulanu party, with which it merged before September’s vote. Labor-Gesher, Yisrael Beytneu, the Joint List and Yamina each have three MKs who didn’t serve in the 21st Knesset. The Joint List, however, tops the list of MKs with no parliamentary experience, as the other parties’ new faces all include at least one who served in a previous Knesset.

Of the 14 MKs packing up their offices to leave the Knesset, four anticipated the end of their parliamentary careers — Kulanu’s Roy Folkman, and Labor’s leader Avi Gabbay, its number two former major general Tal Russo and its former leader Shelly Yachimovich all announced before the election that they planned to step down and not run in the new elections — while the rest had fully intended to come back.

For the seven Likud MKs not returning — Kati Shitrit, Petin Mulla, Mai Golan, Uzi Dayan, Ariel Kellner, Osnat Mark and Amit Halevy — the blow may be especially bitter, considering they all voted to dissolve the Knesset and call new elections, effectively firing themselves after just weeks in the job.

In total, 29 women were elected, a record matching the figure in the elections last April (the 21st Knesset) and in 2015 (the 20th). The number is all the more remarkable for the fact that some parties, such as Shas and United Torah Judaism, are ideologically opposed to women serving as lawmakers and therefore have none on their slates at all. The total number of women who served in the 20th Knesset eventually swelled to 36, after seven female lawmakers entered parliament as replacements during its four-year life.

Following is a complete list of all of the MKs in the incoming Knesset, with new lawmakers — or at least, who didn’t serve in the previous one — in bold.

Blue and White

1. Benny Gantz

2. Yair Lapid

3. Moshe Ya’alon

4. Gabi Ashkenazi

5. Avi Nissenkorn

6. Meir Cohen

7. Miki Haimovitch

8. Ofer Shelah

9. Yoaz Hendel

10. Orna Barbivai

11. Michael Biton

12. Hili Tropper

13. Yael German

14. Tzvi Hauser

15. Orit Farkash-Hacohen

16. Karin Elharar

17. Meirav Cohen

18. Yoel Rozbozov

19. Assaf Zamir

20. Yizhar Shai

21. Elazar Stern

22. Miki Levy

23. Omer Yankelovitch

24. Pnina Tamano-Shata

25. Gadeer Mreeh

26. Ram Ben Barak

27. Alon Shuster

28. Yoav Seglovich

29. Ram Shefa

30. Boaz Toporovsky

31. Orli Froman

32. Eitan Ginzburg

33. Gadi Yevarkan

Likud

1. Benjamin Netanyahu

2. Yuli Edelstein

3. Yisrael Katz

4. Gilad Erdan

5. Moshe Kahlon

6. Gideon Sa’ar

7. Miri Regev

8. Yariv Levin

9. Yoav Gallant

10. Nir Barkat

11. Gila Gamliel

12. Avi Dichter

13. Ze’ev Elkin

14. Haim Katz

15. Eli Cohen

16. Tzachi Hanegbi

17. Ofir Akunis

18. Yuval Steinitz

19. Tzipi Hotovely

20. David Amsalem

21. Amir Ohana

22. Ofir Katz

23. Etti Atia

24. Yoav Kisch

25. David Bitan

26. Keren Barak

27. Shomo Karai

28. Miki Zohar

29. Yifat Shasha Biton

30. Sharren Haskel

31. Michal Shir

Joint List

1. Ayman Odeh

2. Matanas Shichada

3. Ahmad Tibi

4. Mansour Abbas

5. Aida Touma-Sliman

6. Walid Taha

7. Ofer Kassif

8. Hiba Yizbek

9. Osama Saadi

10. Yosef Jabareen

12. Said al-Harumi

13. Jabar Asatra

Shas

1. Aryeh Deri

2. Yitzhak Cohen

3. Meshulam Nahari

4. Yakov Margi

5. Yoav Ben-Tzur

6. Michael Michaeli

7. Moshe Arbel

8. Ynon Azoulay

9. Moshe Abutbul

United Torah Judaism

1. Yaakov Litzman

2. Moshe Gafni

3. Meir Porush

4. Uri Maklev

5. Yaakov Tesler

6. Yaakov Asher

7. Yisrael Eichler

8. Yitzhak Pindrus

Yisrael Beytenu

1. Avigdor Liberman

2. Oded Forer

3. Yevgeni Suba

4. Eli Avidar

5. Yulia Malinovsky

6. Hamad Amar

7. Alexander Kushnir

8. Mark Efraimov

Yamina

1. Ayelet Shaked

2. Rafi Peretz

3. Bezalel Smotrich

4. Naftali Bennett

5. Moti Yogev

6. Ofir Sofer

7. Matan Kahana

Labor-Gesher

1. Amir Peretz

2. Orli Levy Abcasis

3. Itzik Shmuli

4. Merav Michaeli

5. Omer Barlev

6. Revital Swid

Democratic Camp

1. Nitzan Horowitz

2. Stav Shaffir

3. Yair Golan

4. Tamar Zandberg

5. Ilan Gilon