22-year-old Hasidic man punched and taunted by two women in Brooklyn

NEW YORK — Two women yelled “F*** you Jew” and “I will kill you Jews” at a Hasidic man in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and shoved him to the ground when he tried to film their anti-Semitic tirade, law enforcement sources and witnesses told CBS12.

The 22 year-old victim was approached by a 24- and 34-year-old female at the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street, the New York City Police Department told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.

The 24 year-old grabbed the victim’s cell phone and punched him in his throat and the 34 year-old made anti-Semitic remarks, according to the NYPD.

There has been a dramatic increase in the number of violent attacks against Hasidic Jews in New York in recent months, including a machete attack in Monsey that left 5 injured.