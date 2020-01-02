22-year-old Hasidic man punched and taunted by two women in Brooklyn
Incident latest in a spate of anti-Semitic attacks against Orthodox Jews in the New York area
NEW YORK — Two women yelled “F*** you Jew” and “I will kill you Jews” at a Hasidic man in Williamsburg, Brooklyn and shoved him to the ground when he tried to film their anti-Semitic tirade, law enforcement sources and witnesses told CBS12.
The 22 year-old victim was approached by a 24- and 34-year-old female at the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street, the New York City Police Department told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.
The 24 year-old grabbed the victim’s cell phone and punched him in his throat and the 34 year-old made anti-Semitic remarks, according to the NYPD.
There has been a dramatic increase in the number of violent attacks against Hasidic Jews in New York in recent months, including a machete attack in Monsey that left 5 injured.
MORE HATE: A Hasidic jew was assaulted today at Broadway x Gerry st by 2 females who shouted anti-semitic slurs, when the victim tried calling 911 they grabbed his phone, punched and threw him to the ground, both suspects were arrested by @WspuShomrim and @NYPD90Pct units. pic.twitter.com/RL0bEwpdSc
— WILLIAMSBURG NEWS (@WMSBG) January 1, 2020
