5.4-magnitude earthquake hits Red Sea, rattling Eilat

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday in the middle of the Red Sea, some 245 kilometers (150 miles) south of the resort town Eilat.

Shaking was felt as far north as the Sinai Peninsula. No damage or injuries were reported in Israel.

Israel is situated along the Syrian-African rift, a tear in the earth’s crust running the length of the border separating Israel and Jordan, and which is part of the Great Rift Valley, which extends from northern Syria to Mozambique.

The country has last seen two minor earthquakes in April — 3.6 and 4.3 on the Richter scale, respectively — around the Eilat area and Arava region.

The last major earthquake to hit the region was in 1927 — a 6.2-magnitude tremor that killed 500 people and injured 700 more.