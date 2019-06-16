All of Argentina and Uruguay without power in massive outage
48 million people left in the dark; electrical failure reportedly spreads to parts of Paraguay and Brazil

By TOI staff Today, 4:29 pm 0 Edit
Residents in Montevideo wake up to no electricity after a massive electricity cut leaves Argentina, Uruguay and some parts of neighboring countries in the dark, according to Uruguayan and Argentine electricity companies on June 16, 2019 (Screen grab via AFP)
An electrical failure has caused a massive outage and the loss of power to all of Argentina and Uruguay, power companies said Sunday.

Reports said some parts of Brazil and Paraguay were also affected, according to the BBC.

“A massive failure in the electrical interconnection system left all of Argentina and Uruguay without power,” electricity supplier company Edesur said in a tweet.

Uruguay’s UTE power company said “a fault in the Argentina network affected the interconnected system, leaving the entire national territory without service, as well as several provinces of the neighbor country.” It added that the system went down at 7:06 am local time.

The power cut came as voters in Argentina were preparing to go to the polls in local elections.

Around 48 million people in are affected by the outage.

AFP contributed to this report.

