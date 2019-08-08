Annual Klezmer Festival opens Monday in Safed

It’s all about fiddles and clarinets at the 32nd Klezmer Festival, opening Monday, August 12 through 14 in Safed.

The festival, hosted annually each summer in the northern hilltop city, will include more than 100 free performances on five different stages.

Performers include local singers Omer Adam, the Shalva Band, Miri Mesika, Shlomo Gronich, Aharon Razel and the Israel Klezmer Orchestra, as well as visiting performers from Budapest, Canada, Moscow and Croatia.

Concerts will take place each evening from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m., with events for kids in the evenings. There will also be guided tours of Safed’s tourist sites, synagogues and along its winding streets.

Go to the Klezmer Festival website for more information.