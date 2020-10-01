Anti-Netanyahu protests go local ahead of new limits

Organizers of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said 2,500 local events would take place on Thursday evening in keeping with new legislation aimed at limiting demonstrations during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Black Flag movement said that protesters would stand within a kilometer of their homes, wear masks and maintain social distancing protocols.

A map publicized by the organization, which announced its withdrawal from the large weekly protests at the start of the lockdown, appeared to show hundreds of locations around the country for the so-called “neighborhood protests” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, including gatherings outside the homes of ministers and coalition members.

Additionally, protesters were set to gather on overpasses and at intersections if they lived less than one kilometer away.

The organization said the local events would be repeated on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, the Crime Minister organization announced the start of a march to the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem from the northern town of Kiryat Tivon, although it was unclear how this would continue with the new regulations in place.

The announcements came after the government approved new emergency regulations banning Israelis from traveling over one kilometer (0.6 miles) from their homes to attend a protest, and limiting outdoor gatherings to a maximum of 20 people per group.

The law effectively stifles the large weekly demonstrations at Netanyahu’s official residence in Jerusalem and is slated to enter into effect on Thursday.

The new regulations were approved as part of legislation passed by the Knesset early Wednesday morning. Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit later informed the government that the legislation was not valid until appropriate changes were made to relevant regulations.

The emergency measures restricting protests came before the Knesset’s Constitution, Law and Justice Committee on Thursday for final approval.

Hours after the law was passed, it was challenged in the High Court of Justice by the Movement for Quality Government in Israel, a watchdog group, in the hope that the court would freeze the legislation pending judicial oversight, and eventually strike it down. The court ruled that the government had until October 7 to respond to the petition, but declined to issue a stay on the law.

In the petition, the organization argued that the new law hamstrings “one of the fundamental rights in a democracy” and insisted that “health concerns do not form the basis of the amendment to the law.”

In the final version of the law, under a government-declared “special coronavirus emergency,” the cabinet can restrict protests, prayers, and religious ceremonies for a week, with the possibility of extending restrictions another two weeks, should the emergency continue.

Officials have said that under the rules, protests outside the Prime Minister’s Residence would be kept to 2,000 total, with the Paris Square protest zone able to accommodate 100 capsules, or pods, of 20 people. Only those who live within a kilometer would be able to attend.

The number is far below the 10,000 to 20,000 people who have shown up weekly outside the Prime Minister’s Residence to demonstrate against Netanyahu, who is on trial in three graft cases.

Backers of the law argue that the protests are a major health hazard and cracking down on them is necessary given Israel’s skyrocketing infection rate.

But the measure has faced vociferous opposition from critics, who say it undermines Israel’s democratic character and serves Netanyahu’s political interests, using the virus as a cover.

Deputy Attorney General Dina Zilber on Thursday rejected a plea by activists that Netanyahu not be involved in the legislation, ruling that the same claim could be made against the entire government, which inevitably must be allowed to act.

Zilber was responding to the so-called “Fortress Democracy” activism group, which filed a petition with the High Court of Justice asking that Netanyahu be prevented from dealing with the protest restrictions.

In a letter to attorney Daphna Holtz-Lechner, who filed the court petition, Zilber conceded that all members of the cabinet, including the prime minister, could stand to benefit from limitations on demonstrations, but said that factor was not enough to prevent them from ruling on the issue.

“Indeed, there is some difficulty in the engagement of elected officials on the issue, but given the fact that the cabinet is in any case composed of elected officials, there is no escaping the conclusion that under certain circumstances its involvement in the issue is inevitable,” Zilber wrote.

“For this reason, we do not believe that it is possible to determine that there is an inherent conflict of interest that restricts the involvement of the ministerial echelon in such a decision, or in a legislative procedure as alleged in your application,” she added.

In response to Zilber, Holtz-Lechner said in a statement that the attorney general was disregarding a clear conflict of interest for Netanyahu.

On Tuesday Channel 12 aired recordings of Mandelblit, the attorney general, saying that Netanyahu may need to be suspended as premier if he seeks to use his prime ministerial authority to try to influence the criminal proceedings he is facing in court.