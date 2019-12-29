Anti-Semitic graffiti found daubed throughout North London neighborhoods

London police are investigating a rash of anti-Semitic graffiti found Sunday in the city’s Hampstead and Belsize Park neighborhoods.

The graffiti included Jewish stars of David and “911,” a reference to a conspiracy theory popular among anti-Semites that a Jewish conspiracy perpetrated the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

The sites bearing the graffiti include a synagogue and a former Israeli style restaurant, according to Jewish groups and local news media, but other locations included craft shops and fashion stores, with no immediately discernible pattern.

Both Hampstead and Belsize Park are in areas of Northwest London where many Jews live.

“This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us,” the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the community’s umbrella body, said in a post on Twitter.

London NW3 today, outside my friend's Jewish restaurant pic.twitter.com/wwnIcDp0lW — Norman Lebrecht (@NLebrecht) December 29, 2019

“We hope action is taken to find & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020!”

This is a reminder that antisemitism is still with us. Thanks @CST_UK for reporting to @MPSCamden. We hope action is taken to find & punish the perpetrators. Let’s all work to defeat antisemitism in 2020! https://t.co/Zs0EwKVC1u — Board of Deputies of British Jews (@BoardofDeputies) December 29, 2019

There were no arrests reported as of Sunday afternoon, but London police said they were investigating the vandalism as “a racially motivated hate crime.”

A local politician, Hampstead Councillor Oliver Cooper, was among the residents tweeting photos of the graffiti rampage in the area.

I am walking around Hampstead documenting all the anti-Semitic graffiti that mars our community this morning, and just got to South Hampstead Synagogue. This is a place of peace and prayer, desecrated by the world’s oldest hatred. pic.twitter.com/zJgxBxiZRU — Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) December 29, 2019

Sickened by the anti-Semitic graffiti on walls all over Hampstead and Belsize Park this morning. All decent people across Britain stand with our Jewish community – and we must move heaven and earth to eradicate this racist hatred, which was unimaginable just a few years ago. pic.twitter.com/Pfr8ZBIJax — Oliver Cooper (@OliverCooper) December 29, 2019

“We must move heaven and earth to eradicate this racist hatred, which was unimaginable just a few years ago,” Cooper said.

This happened in NW3, CST is aware of several examples of antisemitic graffiti in Belsize Park / Hampstead last night. If you have any information please contact Police on 101 & CST on 0800 032 3263 @VillageVoice1 @OliverCooper pic.twitter.com/JgvfQEcZ5z — Ian Cohen (@Ian_Coh) December 29, 2019

Workers were seen cleaning the vandalized store windows and bus stops on Sunday morning.