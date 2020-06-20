Authorities search for missing soldier in southern Israel

Authorities continued searching Friday night for an Israeli soldier who went missing after leaving his base the night before.

Adiel Fishler, 21, was last seen exiting the Shizafon military base in southern Israel around 9 p.m. on Thursday night, wearing an army work uniform and armed with an M-16 rifle.

Fishler is from Jerusalem and is 1.75 meters tall (5 foot seven inches), police said.

There was no public transportation in the area at the time and he did not have a bag with him.

A few hours after he left base, his absence was noted, and searches started Friday morning.

During the day, police, soldiers and volunteers from a rescue unit based in Eilat scoured the base and adjacent areas as a police helicopter and Israel Defense Forces aircraft searched from the air.

Authorities were also searching via “technological means,” the police said in a statement. The search effort will continue into Friday night, the statement said.

Police on Friday called for the public’s assistance in locating Fishler and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.