Bat Yam man calls cops to confess to murdering brother – report

A man was arrested Monday after he called investigators to say he had murdered his brother in the coastal city of Bat Yam.

Police said that a man was found lifeless in an apartment on Ben Gurion Street in the city and that a suspect, 24, was detained.

Magen David Adom paramedics declared the victim, in his forties, dead at the scene. He had been stabbed to death, according to the Ynet website.

The suspect and his deceased brother reportedly shared the apartment.

Police were not aware of a history of violence between the two, according to the Haaretz daily.

Kafr Qassem killing

On Saturday 27-year-old Johar Abu Jaber was killed in Arab town of Kafr Qassem.

Jaber, a known figure in the criminal underworld, was shot by two masked men close to a bakery in the town.

He managed to enter the bakery, where he collapsed. Paramedics were unable to save his life and declared him dead.

The shooters escaped the scene.

Police reportedly believe the slaying was part of an ongoing conflict between crime families.