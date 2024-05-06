Border Police officer gets 12 years for killing comrade while playing with gun

The Haifa District Court on Monday handed down 12 years in prison to a Border Police officer who confessed to accidentally shooting a comrade dead and then trying to pass off the incident as a suicide.

Afik Toibi, 23 only admitted what had happened to Sgt. Naim Maadi, 21, when he was already on trial, and then revealed the steps he took to try and cover up the February 2021 shooting. He confirmed prosecutors’ allegations that he shot Maadi in 2021 while playing with his gun while both were at their base in the northern city of Acre.

He was convicted in November 2023 of reckless killing and obstruction of justice.

In addition to the 12 years behind bars, the court gave Toibi a 12-month suspended sentence for three years from the date when he is eventually released from prison, and ordered him to pay compensation of NIS 258,000 ($69,000) to Maadi’s family.

Maadi’s parents, who were in the court for the sentencing, lamented that the punishment was not enough while their attorneys said they may seek to have the charges and sentence increased at a higher court.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

During sentencing, the court noted that Toibi had a history of playing with guns, including pointing weapons at fellow officers.

“This is the last link in that long chain of cases in which he misused weapons,” the court said.

Maadi’s parents wept as the sentence was read out. Attorneys for the Maadi family said in a statement that “listening to the sentence was heartbreaking.”

Advertisement

“From a moral point of view: this is a person who is completely guilty,” they said. “An intimidating man who demonstratively threatened those around him — while deriving sick pleasure from their reactions.”

“The family will continue to fight for the filing of an appeal against the verdict so that the criminal is convicted of a crime appropriate to his actions: murder with depraved indifference,” the statement said.

According to court papers, Toibi walked into the room that he shared with Maadi, removed the magazine from his pistol, but apparently didn’t remove a bullet that was already in the chamber, and then pointed the gun at Maadi’s head and said, “Look,” before pulling the trigger and shooting him in the face.

Then, instead of getting Maadi medical assistance, Toibi staged the body and the gun to appear as though Maadi had shot himself and told others that he had died by suicide, according to the indictment.

Medical examiners initially suspected that Maadi had killed himself, but further investigation determined that this was not the case.

Toibi was also indicted for obstruction of justice, making threats, battery, and sexual assault.