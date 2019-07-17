Brush fires rage throughout country, forcing residents from their homes

Brush fires broke out throughout the country Wednesday afternoon amid a searing heatwave, burning down homes in central Israel and necessitating the evacuation of many homes.

One fire, near the city of Or Yehuda, east of Tel Aviv, reached the neighborhood of Ramat Pinkas, where the first row of homes were evacuated as a precaution and access to the area was barred, before the flames engulfed at least five buildings, according to Hebrew-language media. One resident, a 64-year-old man, received treatment after inhaling smoke.

In the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron, all residents were told to leave their homes due to a fire that later caused damage to some buildings as well as infrastructure and a commercial building. Firefighters later said they had gained control of that fire.

All the homes were also evacuated in Aderet and Neve Michael, small communities near Beit Shemesh, due to a large blaze nearby.

Another big fire broke out near the Arab town of Barta’a in the Wadi Ara area, where many firefighters and firefighting planes were operating. The nearby towns of Ar’ara and Katzir were evacuated, and four homes in Ar’ara burned down. Two women, aged 70 and 41, were lightly hurt after inhaling smoke.

Two men, aged 60 and 35, were lightly hurt after inhaling smoke from a fire near the Arab town of I’billin in the Lower Galilee. They were treated by Magen David Adom paramedics.

A street in Jerusalem’s Ir Ganim neighborhood was blocked to allow firefighters to battle a blaze in a nearby forest.

In the north, firefighters gained control over a fire that was blazing on a hill near Haifa’s Neve Sha’anan neighborhood.

Other blazes were reported near Modiin, Petah Tikva, Kfar Saba and Ashdod.

Due to the rash of fires throughout the country, the Israel Fire and Rescue Services announced an emergency situation in which all vacations for firefighters are canceled, and all were called in to work.

The office of Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said he was “closely following and receiving updates on the firefighters’ activity across the country.”

It said that many firefighting planes were grounded due to strong winds during takeoff and landing.

Some roads were blocked in both directions due to the brush fires. They included Route 40 between Nehalim and Be’erot Yitzhak, Route 42 between Ashdod Interchange and Gderot, and Route 57 between Bayt Lid in the West Bank and Kfar Yona.

Temperatures in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv hit 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, compared to about 28°C (82°F) on Monday. Haifa saw temperatures of 35°C (95°F), and Beersheba 41°C (106°F).

The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued safety instructions, advising the public “to avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as is possible, to avoid nonessential physical exertion, to be careful to drink water, and to be in air-conditioned areas as much as possible.”

It urged the elderly and those with chronic diseases to be particularly careful to heed this guidance.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reminded parents to take care not to leave children in vehicles, even if the air conditioning is on.

The heatwave is predicted to break later Wednesday and temperatures will drop back to seasonal averages on Thursday and Friday.