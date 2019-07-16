Health Ministry issues safety precautions ahead of searing heatwave

The Health Ministry on Tuesday issued safety instructions as a scorching heatwave was expected to grip the country on Wednesday.

“Temperatures will be higher than average in most places around the country,” the ministry said in a statement, citing the Israel Meteorological Service.

The ministry advised the public “to avoid exposure to the heat and sun as much as is possible, to avoid nonessential physical exertion, to be careful to drink water, and to be in air-conditioned areas as much as possible.”

It urged the elderly and those with chronic diseases to be particularly careful to heed this guidance.

Temperatures in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv are expected to hit 38° Celsius (100° Fahrenheit), compared to about 28°C (82°F) on Monday. Haifa will see temperatures of 35°C (95°F), and Beersheba 41°C (106°F).

The heatwave is predicted to break by Wednesday afternoon and temperatures will drop back to seasonal averages on Thursday and Friday.

The Magen David Adom ambulance service reminded parents to take care not to leave children in vehicles, even if the air conditioning is on.